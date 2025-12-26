'Drop him like a dog': Trump talks Epstein in Christmas message, calls out ‘sleazebags’ who loved sex offender

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (local time) that he had dropped sex offender Jeffrey Epstein "like a dog" long before it became "fashionable to do so." He called out "sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein...only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT."

In a TRUTH social media post on Thursday, Trump wrote, "Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT.

Trump said he was the only one who “did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so.”

The US President said those "sleazebags" falsely claimed they had nothing to do with Epstein, "didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so."

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one low life “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do," he said.

Trump said the scenario was much like "there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story - a total Scam - and had nothing to do with TRUMP."

"The Failing New York Times, among many others, was forced to apologise for their bad and faulty Election “Reporting,” even to the point of losing many subscribers due to their highly inaccurate (FAKE!) coverage," Trump said.

"Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished. But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!," he said.

Epstein files Trump's post came amid the renewed scrutiny over Epstein's associates after the Department of Justice (DOJ) released thousands of files related to the late sex offender.

Epstein, who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial, had connections to numerous high-profile figures across politics, business, and entertainment.

Trump's name has repeatedly come up amid the whole controversy. However, he has denied any wrongdoing and distanced himself from Epstein before the scandal fully erupted.

Meanwhile, the DOJ had released several documents related to the late sex offender, with a million additional documents "potentially related" to Epstein uncovered recently.

The DOJ stated that these documents will be released in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, at least 16 files released in the batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents by the DOJ were removed from the website as of Sunday morning (local time), CNN reported, which also included a photograph of Trump.

Later, the DOJ reposted the documents after they were temporarily removed for review following a Southern District of New York flagging to protect victims.

In the week before Christmas, Democrats had criticised the Justice Department over its slow release and heavy redaction of thousands of records from the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, once a friend of Trump.