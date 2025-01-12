Rory Sykes, a British-born Australian humanitarian and avid gamer, who was born blind with cerebral palsy and overcame immense physical challenges, passed away in the devastating Malibu fires on January 8. His mother, Shelley Sykes, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his death, sharing the heart-wrenching news.

A life cut short “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken,” wrote Shelley Sykes.

Her post detailed Rory’s life, painting a picture of a courageous young man who overcame obstacles and inspired many.

Rory was born on July 29, 1992, sharing his birthday with his grandmother. Despite being born blind with cerebral palsy, Rory defied the odds. He underwent several surgeries and therapies to regain his sight and ability to walk, achieving milestones that many thought impossible.

A remarkable journey of resilience and inspiration Shelley Sykes shared her son’s incredible achievements, noting that Rory was an inspirational speaker at just 8 years old, working with renowned motivational speaker Tony Robbins. Rory’s strength and perseverance were evident from a young age.

“@rorysykes was a sought after inspirational speaker for @TonyRobbins when he was only 8 years old,” Shelley wrote. “@CallumsCure book first published by @simonschuster in Australia was about his courage.”

In addition to his public speaking, Rory was the founder of the Happy Charity, a nonprofit initiative founded by him and his mother. Shelley described her son as a true humanitarian, dedicated to making a difference in the world.

A passion for technology and gaming Rory’s love for technology and gaming was also central to his life. He was a devoted Apple fan, proudly proclaiming his admiration for the company and its CEO, Tim Cook. Shelley mentioned that Rory saw himself as the “number one fan of @Apple & @tim_cook.”

“He had his own cottage on our 17-acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate, decked out with all the latest Apple gadgets,” Shelley added. It was in this home that Rory tragically lost his life when the Malibu fires tore through the area.

A heartbreaking detail: The fight against the flames Shelley shared a particularly painful moment as she recalled her desperate attempt to save her son’s home. The fires, which had already ravaged the estate, made it impossible for Shelley to rescue Rory’s cottage. “I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by @LVMWD Las Virgenes Municipal Water,” she explained.

The situation worsened when she revealed that even the brave firefighters, who battled tirelessly to contain the flames, faced a dire shortage of water. “Even the 50 brave firefighters had no water all day!” Shelley wrote.

Rory’s legacy In addition to his love for technology, Rory was also a passionate RuneScape gamer, a hobby that was central to his identity for many of his fans online. Shelley’s tribute also highlighted Rory’s love for travel, sharing that despite his struggles, he traveled the world alongside his mother, visiting Africa, Antarctica, and many other countries.

“Despite the pain, he still enthused about traveling the world with me from Africa to Antarctica,” Shelley remembered.

A deep loss Rory’s passing has left a profound void in the lives of his loved ones, fans, and everyone who knew him. Shelley wrote, “He will be incredibly missed by @shelleysykes , mama his pet peacocks Edgee & Mickie & all his online fans around the world!”