Rose Parade 2026: When and where to watch 137th Tournament of Roses, hosts, livestream platforms, and weather forecast

The 137th Rose Parade returns to Pasadena, California, on Thursday (January 1, 2026), ushering in the New Year with one of America’s most iconic celebrations. Viewers across the US and around the world can watch the parade live on television, via the official livestream and — for the first time — on TikTok LIVE.

This year’s parade also faces a rare twist, with rain and possible thunderstorms forecast, ending a nearly 20-year dry streak for the New Year’s Day tradition.

Advertisement

What time does 2026 Rose Parade start? The 2026 Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. PST (11 a.m. ET) and runs for approximately two hours, concluding around 1 p.m. ET.

The parade travels along the iconic five and a half mile route through Pasadena, primarily on Colorado Boulevard, and typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators in person and millions more on television and streaming platforms.

Where to watch the Rose Parade on TV? The Rose Parade will be televised live nationwide on multiple networks, including: ABC, CNN, Fox, NBC, Great American Family, KTLA, Telemundo, Univision

Local listings may vary.

How to watch the official Rose Parade livestream? The official Rose Parade livestream will stream the event in its entirety, featuring all 85 parade units along the full route — offering viewers a more complete experience than traditional TV broadcasts.

Advertisement

Livestream platforms:

Christmas Plus, Dooya, FanDuel Sports, Network, Fubo Sports Network, GFam+, Great American Pure Flix, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus

Who is hosting the 2026 Rose Parade livestream? The two-hour livestream will be hosted by:

-Darren M. Haynes, 13-time Emmy Award-winning sports anchor

-Pressley Hosbach, actress, musician and Gen Z content creator

-Loni Love, Emmy-winning comedian, actress and author, joining the broadcast this year

Rose Parade 2026 Weather forecast: Rain and thunder possible The 2026 Rose Parade is expected to face rare New Year’s Day rain, with AccuWeather forecasting:

-Periods of rain

-Possible heavy downpours

-A chance of thunderstorms

“It’s looking like a wet one,” AccuWeather meteorologist John Feerick said, noting that thunder is not out of the question.

Advertisement

How organizers are preparing for wet weather? Parade organizers say the event will go on rain or shine, with added safety measures in place:

-Delicate float details have been covered for protection

-Convertible tops will be raised for VIPs, including grand marshal Earvin “Magic” Johnson

-No tents or pop-up structures are allowed along the parade route

-Officials will rely on real-time data from the National Weather Service to monitor lightning and storm movement

Pasadena Fire Chief Chad Augustin said public safety remains the top priority along the moving parade route.

What is the theme of 2026 Rose Parade? The 137th Rose Parade is themed “The Magic of Teamwork,” celebrating collaboration, creativity and community. The parade features elaborate floral floats built by thousands of volunteers, marching bands, equestrian units and live performances.