Storm Floris forces closure of King Charles’ Balmoral Castle amid severe weather warnings; public urged to stay safe

One of the royal family’s most beloved residences, Balmoral Castle, has been temporarily closed due to dangerous weather brought by Storm Floris. The estate, nestled in the heart of Aberdeenshire, issued an official statement on August 4, advising the public not to travel to the castle due to safety concerns, reported the Mirror US.

“Balmoral will be closed to the public today, Monday, August 4, due to Storm Floris. Please do not travel to the Estate. We will be issuing refunds for tickets to visit today. Stay safe, everyone,” read a post on the official Balmoral Instagram account.

Weather warnings in place as storm hits Scotland The UK’s Met Office issued amber and yellow alerts for wind across large parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland, according to another People report. Winds of 50 to 70 mph are expected inland, while coastal and elevated areas may see gusts reaching 90 mph. The Met Office described the storm as unusually intense for the region, raising a ‘danger to life’ warning due to falling debris and potential travel disruption.

Summer visits disrupted The sudden closure has impacted tourists hoping to explore historic castle grounds, gardens, and the popular Ballroom Exhibition 2025. Balmoral has been open to the public since April 1 and was set to close for the season on Sunday, August 10, ahead of the royal family’s annual summer retreat to the Highlands.

The final days of public access were expected to draw crowds, but Storm Floris has cut those plans short. Guests who had booked tickets for August 4 will receive full refunds.

Royal family's Scottish summer retreat underway A week has passed since King Charles arrived in Scotland. On July 28, in Thurso, close to Castle of Mey, where he is reportedly residing currently, the monarch held a reception for Caithness communities. Visitors are not permitted to enter the Castle of Mey until August 8.

Balmoral Castle was historically favored by Queen Victoria, and the late Queen Elizabeth II remains an important royal family site. King Charles often resides in Birkhall, his residence on the Balmoral Estate.

