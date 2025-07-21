Resurfaced wedding clip reignites debate over royal family’s true feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A resurfaced video from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is making waves online - and this time, it is not the couple in the spotlight but the royal family’s faces. Newsweek reports that the now-viral clip was originally filmed in 2018 during the couple’s fairytale ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. The footage was repackaged by a fan of Princess Diana and posted to TikTok.

The clip splices together moments of Harry and Meghan at the altar with close-ups of the royal guests: Prince William, Princess Anne, King Charles, and others. Each expression is brief - a blink, a glance - but that is all the internet needs.

The video has already racked up over 12 million views and nearly a million likes, as TikTok users pore over the details of the family’s body language on the occasion.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding: Fans read between the lines Back in 2018, the Sussexes were celebrated. The mood was optimistic. Harry was still a working royal, and Meghan was seen as a modernising force. If there were cracks beneath the surface, they were not visible to most people watching.

But in hindsight - after interviews, a Netflix docuseries, and the release of Harry’s memoir Spare - everything feels different. Royal watchers now often revisit old footage, searching for overlooked clues. The TikTok video fuels that curiosity, inviting viewers to judge the reactions of royal family members during the vows, the choir, or simply while seated in the pews.

Facial expressions that once seemed neutral now get recast as cold or judgmental. A raised eyebrow? Possible disapproval. A downturned mouth? Maybe resentment. Of course, the interpretations are pure speculation. A still frame can’t capture context - or intention.

TikTok’s obsession with the royal rewind This is not a new trend. TikTok users have been turning royal events into detective work for years now. They slow down footage, zoom in, add dramatic music. It is part of the app’s culture - the hunt for meaning in moments already passed. While this clip is not the first to go viral, it is among the most viewed. It speaks to the enduring public fixation with the royal family - and especially with Harry and Meghan’s story, reports Newsweek.

Whether those expressions mean anything or not is anyone’s guess. But one thing is clear: five years later, people are still watching.

FAQs What is the viral TikTok about Harry and Meghan’s wedding? It shows royal family members’ facial expressions during the 2018 ceremony.

How many views has the video received? Over 12.7 million views and nearly 1 million likes.

Are people saying the royals looked unhappy? Some users speculate there were early signs of tension, though it is based on brief moments.