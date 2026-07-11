Rubio says convicted child rapist pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is sent out of the US

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported Tou Lue Vang, a Lao national who had been pardoned by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz despite a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

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According to DHS, Vang was removed from the United States after his legal status was terminated following the pardon.

Rubio: 'He will never pose a threat to any American again' US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Vang's deportation was necessary to protect public safety.

"Just weeks ago, a foreign child rapist was freed to once again endanger America's children after receiving a pardon from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz," Rubio said.

He added that Vang had admitted to "heinous crimes" against a 10-year-old girl and had attempted to pay the victim to remain silent.

"That's why I terminated his legal status in the United States. Vang has now been removed from our country and will never pose a threat to any American ever again," Rubio told Fox News Digital.

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Rubio also criticised Walz's decision, saying the governor had pardoned Vang "just days before he was scheduled to be deported."

Convicted of assaulting child According to DHS, Vang was convicted in 2006 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl between 2002 and 2004, beginning when she was 10 years old.

Authorities said Vang offered the victim $10 to keep quiet about the abuse and later told investigators his actions were "a cultural thing," while claiming the child was equally responsible.

Pardon and immigration proceedings DHS said an immigration judge issued a final order of removal against Vang in October 2006 after his conviction.

ICE arrested him in December 2025, but he was released from custody in February 2026 following a federal court order. On June 10, 2026, the Minnesota Clemency Review Commission voted to grant him a pardon.

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DHS criticises Walz Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis condemned the pardon, saying: "ICE deported Tou Vang, an illegal alien convicted child rapist. This monster repeatedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl."

She added: "Tim Walz pardoned this sex criminal in an attempt to allow him to remain in our country. These are the criminal illegal aliens he and sanctuary politicians are protecting. We will always put the safety of the American people first."

Legal status revoked after conviction Vang entered the United States through California in 1994 and was granted legal status during the Clinton administration. According to DHS, that status was revoked after his 2006 conviction and the issuance of a final removal order.