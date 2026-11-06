Rubio to leave Trump administration after midterm elections wipeout? Here's what we know

Days after Republicans, led by US President Donald Trump, suffered a major setback in the midterm elections, media reports suggested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was considering leaving the Trump administration as he weighed his next moves.

A Bloomberg report on Thursday (local time), citing people familiar with the matter, said that Rubio and his advisers were weighing options for his future. The report added that he had not decided whether to step down as the country’s top diplomat and national security adviser, and that there was no timetable for his possible departure.

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Rubio to leave Trump administration? What we know Rubio has reportedly discussed the possibility of stepping down with White House officials, who have advised him to stay. However, the State Department has denied that he is considering resigning.

While the White House did not comment on speculation surrounding Rubio's possible exit, Dylan Johnson, assistant secretary of State for global public affairs, said, "This is complete and total fake news based on the word of anonymous sources, befitting a tabloid." He added, "The secretary has not discussed leaving his role, and he will continue to proudly serve in President Trump’s administration long after this fake news is revealed as yet another baseless hoax.”

Why could Rubio consider stepping down? According to the report, Cabinet members and senior aides often consider leaving an administration as its term draws to a close, particularly following a significant setback in the midterm elections, such as the one suffered by Republicans this week.

If Rubio steps down before January, Trump would have an opportunity to nominate his successor before Democrats assume control of the Senate.

Once Democrats assume control of Congress, they plan to investigate a series of White House initiatives, including those in which the Secretary of State was directly involved, such as attacks on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and the administration’s Venezuela policy. Any nominee Trump puts forward to replace Rubio is also likely to face heightened scrutiny.

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Is Rubio seeking distance from the US-Iran war? One question is whether stepping down would allow Rubio to distance himself from the US-Iran war, which reportedly contributed to voter dissatisfaction ahead of the midterm elections.

The Secretary of State has defended the administration's decision to launch attacks against Tehran, although he has also sought to distance himself from the conflict.

Is Rubio eyeing a 2028 presidential bid? Rubio, a former senator from Florida who once challenged Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, has since become one of the US President’s most trusted aides. He and Vice President JD Vance have frequently been mentioned as potential contenders to succeed Trump as the Republican Party’s leader and seek its presidential nomination in 2028.

Bloomberg added that those familiar with the matter believe Rubio could return to the private sector and consider a presidential bid after the 2028 US presidential election.

People close to Rubio have indicated that he may prefer to avoid a potentially divisive contest within the Republican Party to determine Trump’s successor, particularly if Vance enters the race.

Unlike several other members of Trump’s Cabinet, Rubio has spent decades in public service, earning a government salary, and has not accumulated significant wealth. He has also repeatedly backed Vance as the party’s strongest potential nominee while avoiding questions about his own political ambitions.

During his 2016 campaign, Rubio jokingly floated the idea of one day taking over as commissioner of the National Football League (NFL). However, current commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract is set to run until 2031.

What did Rubio say? According to The New York Times, Rubio dismissed reports suggesting that he was considering leaving the Trump administration, saying that working for President Trump until the end of his term had "always been my plan."