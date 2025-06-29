Rubio urges Iran to ensure safety of IAEA personnel amid rising tension, ‘Execution of IAEA Director unacceptable’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Saturday (local time) that Iran has a responsibility to guarantee the safety and security of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) personnel.

In a post on X, Rubio said, "Calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi are unacceptable and should be condemned."

He added, "We support the IAEA's critical verification and monitoring efforts in Iran and commend the Director General and the IAEA for their dedication and professionalism. We call on Iran to provide for the safety and security of IAEA personnel."