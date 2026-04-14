Ruby Rose alleges sexual assault against Katy Perry; singer denies claims

Actor Ruby Rose has accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault, an allegation that Perry has strongly denied, according to multiple media reports.
The claim relates to an alleged incident said to have taken place at a nightclub in Melbourne several years ago. Rose, known for roles in television and film including Orange Is the New Black, has publicly described the incident, prompting renewed attention to the matter.
In response, representatives for Katy Perry issued a statement denying the allegation. The singer has rejected the claims and described them as untrue. The statement emphasised that Perry contests the account of events and maintains that the accusation is without basis.
Details surrounding the alleged incident remain limited, with neither side providing extensive public evidence. Reports indicate that the matter has not been the subject of formal legal proceedings at this stage. It remains unclear whether any further action will be taken by either party.
The situation has drawn attention across entertainment media, given the public profiles of both individuals. Ruby Rose has built an international career across film and television, while Katy Perry is among the most recognisable figures in global pop music.
Public reaction has been mixed, with discussions focusing on the seriousness of the allegation and the need for clarity. As with similar cases, the issue has raised broader questions about accountability and the handling of such claims within the entertainment industry.
Industry observers note that disputes involving high-profile figures often develop over time, particularly when allegations are contested. In this case, the absence of legal proceedings means that the matter remains largely confined to public statements and media coverage.
Both parties have not indicated any immediate plans for further comment beyond their initial statements. Representatives for Ruby Rose have reiterated the allegation, while those for Katy Perry have maintained their denial.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.