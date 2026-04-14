Ruby Rose alleges sexual assault against Katy Perry; singer denies claims

Actor Ruby Rose has accused singer Katy Perry of sexual assault, an allegation that Perry has strongly denied, according to multiple media reports.
The claim relates to an alleged incident said to have taken place at a nightclub in Melbourne several years ago. Rose, known for roles in television and film including Orange Is the New Black, has publicly described the incident, prompting renewed attention to the matter.
In response, representatives for Katy Perry issued a statement denying the allegation. The singer has rejected the claims and described them as untrue. The statement emphasised that Perry contests the account of events and maintains that the accusation is without basis.
Details surrounding the alleged incident remain limited, with neither side providing extensive public evidence. Reports indicate that the matter has not been the subject of formal legal proceedings at this stage. It remains unclear whether any further action will be taken by either party.
The situation has drawn attention across entertainment media, given the public profiles of both individuals. Ruby Rose has built an international career across film and television, while Katy Perry is among the most recognisable figures in global pop music.
Public reaction has been mixed, with discussions focusing on the seriousness of the allegation and the need for clarity. As with similar cases, the issue has raised broader questions about accountability and the handling of such claims within the entertainment industry.
Industry observers note that disputes involving high-profile figures often develop over time, particularly when allegations are contested. In this case, the absence of legal proceedings means that the matter remains largely confined to public statements and media coverage.
Both parties have not indicated any immediate plans for further comment beyond their initial statements. Representatives for Ruby Rose have reiterated the allegation, while those for Katy Perry have maintained their denial.