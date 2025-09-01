Rudy Giuliani, ex-New York City Mayor, injured in road accident after stopping to help domestic violence victim

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was injured in a New Hampshire car accident on Saturday night when his car was hit from behind after he stopped to help a domestic violence victim, The Independent quoted his spokesperson, Michael Ragusa.

Following the accident, he was taken to a nearby trauma centre. Rudy Giuliani had a “fractured thoracic vertebrae,” and multiple cuts and bruises, said the report, adding he was also injured on his left arm and lower leg.

“Prior to the incident, he was flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident. Mayor Giuliani immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911,” The Independent quoted Ragusa. He added, “He remained on scene until responding officers arrived to ensure her safety.”

“Following this, while traveling on the highway, Mayor Giuliani’s vehicle was struck from behind at high speed. He was transported to a nearby trauma center, where he was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg.”

Taking to X, Ragusa wrote, “Rudy Giuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below.”

He dismissed a targeted attack, "This was not a targeted attack. We ask everyone to respect Mayor Giuliani’s privacy and recovery, and refrain from spreading unfounded conspiracy theories."

Meanwhile, Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is currently leading the White House’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Task Force, requested that people keep his father in their prayers, the New York Post reported.