‘Running out of lives, how many more…’: Donald Trump’s son Eric shocked over second assassination attempt at father

As details unfold about the second assassination attempt at Donald Trump, son Eric questions the recurring threats against his father ahead of the US presidential polls 2024.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published16 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM IST
‘Running out of lives, how many more…’: Donald Trump's son Eric shocked over second assassination attempt at father
‘Running out of lives, how many more…’: Donald Trump’s son Eric shocked over second assassination attempt at father(AP)

Family members of Donald Trump, including his son, Eric Trump expressed shock as details emerged of an apparent second assassination bid at the former US President and Republican nominee at his golf course in Florida, stated reports.

“My father is running out of lives here,” Eric Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News.

Donald Trump's son further went on to exclaim how many more assassination attempts would be there in future. “How many more rifles are going to come within assassination distance of my father?” reported The Guardian.

Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt after shots were fired near the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024.

According to the report, Secret Service agents fired shots during the incident after they spotted a man hiding in the bushes with an AK-47-style rifle. The shooter was just a few hundred yards from Trump as he was golfing.

Firing by the Secret Service caused the man to flee, further stated the report. Later, the suspect, identified as Ryan Routh, was arrested. Secret Service authorities also recovered the weapon, a scope, and a GoPro camera.

The second assassination attempt at Donald Trump comes just months ahead of the November 2024 US presidential elections and only two months after Trump was first shot at during an election rally in Pennsylvania.

‘Somebody let him down’

On July 14, 2024, an individual named Thomas Matthew Crooks had attempted assassination at the former US President, while he campaigned at Butler in Pennsylvania.

Crooks, however, was shot immediately after the incident. Responding to the situation, Eric Trump had said that ‘it should never have been allowed to happen,’ reported The Gaurdian.

“Somebody let him down – as his son I’m not very happy about it. In the west, you can’t have leaders assassinated," Eric was further quoted as saying.

The report further mentioned that Eric Trump highlighted the flaws of the Secret Service, stating that ‘it was a failure,’ even though ‘$3 billion’ was spent behind it.

“Those 48 hours could have been very different. He’s doing great, he’s out campaigning,” said Eric Trump, reported The Gaurdian.

 

 

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 10:21 AM IST
