Fans of Saturday Night Live (SNL) hoping for a new episode on February 8 will have to wait, as NBC is set to air a rerun instead. The network will rebroadcast Season 45, Episode 13, which originally aired in 2020, featuring host RuPaul and musical guest Justin Bieber.

Viewers can watch the rerun live on NBC at 11:30 p.m. EST/8:30 p.m. PST, or stream it on Peacock, NBC’s streaming platform.

SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special on Feb 16 While this weekend lacks a fresh episode, SNL fans can look forward to a major milestone in 2025. The long-running sketch comedy show is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special three-hour live broadcast on February 16, 2025.

The "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" will feature an all-star lineup of former cast members, hosts, and musical guests. Some of the confirmed participants include Adam Driver, Kim Kardashian, Pedro Pascal, Steve Martin, Miley Cyrus, and Paul McCartney, with more names expected to be announced. The special will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

The legacy of 'Saturday Night Live' Since its debut in 1975, Saturday Night Live has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its sharp satire, iconic characters, and ability to launch the careers of numerous comedians and actors. The show's format—weekly hosts paired with musical guests—has kept it fresh and relevant for decades.

SNL has a rich history of political humor, frequently parodying public figures and current events. Season 50 continues this tradition, offering timely sketches that resonate with audiences. As the show approaches its half-century milestone, its influence on comedy and television remains as strong as ever.