Russell Brand charged with new rape and sexual assault offences in London

Russell Brand has been charged with two additional sexual offences, including rape and sexual assault, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published23 Dec 2025, 11:46 PM IST
British comedian, broadcaster and actor Russell Brand has been formally charged with two further sexual offences, including one count of rape and one count of sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police has announced. The additional charges were authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and relate to allegations made by two further women.

The new charges follow five earlier counts against Brand, which include two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault, brought in April 2025 in relation to four other women. Brand, aged 50, pleaded not guilty to those original charges in May and has consistently denied all allegations of non-consensual activity.

