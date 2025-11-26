Russia rejects any shift from Trump’s 28-point peace; Kremlin says ‘impossible to comment’ on US-Ukraine talks now

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday (November 245), reinforced that Russia would not support any peace proposal that strays from Trump’s original 28-point plan.

Moscow received the latest version “through unofficial channels,” Lavrov said, adding that “a number of issues… need clarification.”

He warned Russia would reject any diluted version: “If the spirit and letter of Anchorage are erased from the key understandings we have documented, then the situation will be fundamentally different,” Lavrov said, according to The Financial Times.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday refused to elaborate on Moscow’s position regarding ongoing US–Ukraine negotiations over Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling the surrounding discourse an “information frenzy.”

“It is impossible to comment amid this information frenzy,” Peskov told reporters. “A lot of contradictory information is being published, contradictory statements, and so on.”

Russian officials have largely avoided detailed public response to the weekend talks in Geneva, where US, European and Ukrainian officials discussed a revised American peace plan.

‘Trump’s framework’ still the basis, says Kremlin

Despite refusing specifics, Peskov stressed that the original US 28-point peace framework remains the only substantial document under consideration.

“The original U.S. proposal is currently the only substantive thing,” he said. “We believe that it could be a very good basis for talks… this is what our president has stated.”

Peskov referred to the plan as “Trump’s framework.”

The initial draft was widely criticized for aligning with long-standing Kremlin demands — including Ukraine ceding territory, halving its armed forces, and accepting limits on long-range weapons.

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that Moscow received the 28-point proposal but said it had not yet been discussed in detail with the US.

“I believe that it could also form the basis for a final peace settlement,” Putin said. “But this text has not been discussed with us in detail.”

Putin suggested Washington had not secured Kyiv’s approval.

“The reason is the same: the U.S. administration has not yet managed to secure the agreement of the Ukrainian side,” he said. “Ukraine and its European allies are still under the illusion that they can inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.”

Plan revised from 28 to 19 points

A Ukrainian official said that the original 28-point proposal had been reduced to 19 points following negotiations.

The White House has said it is working to secure a deal after Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff created the earlier version — a proposal that was widely viewed as highly favorable to Moscow.