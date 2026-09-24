Russia sanctions, Iran War, energy and Ukraine: What Jaishankar and Rubio discussed on UNGA sidelines

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here Wednesday on the margins of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on 23 September (US Time).

The two leaders discussed ‘sanctions’ that could be levelled against countries that engage economically with Russia and Iran, the US state department said in a statement.

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Secretary Rubio emphasised during the meeting that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges, the statement said.

"Rubio and Jaishankar exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and beyond. The two also discussed sanctions that could be leveled against states that engage economically with Russia and Iran. The Secretary emphasized that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges," the statement from the US State Department read.

Secretary Rubio emphasised during the meeting that the United States remains well-positioned to help regional partners address their energy security challenges, the statement said.

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The meeting comes as India assesses the potential implications of the new US law for its energy purchases and exports to the American market. The law provides the US president with powers to impose additional tariffs on countries buying Russian crude oil and natural gas. However, the law itself does not automatically impose a 100% tariff on Indian goods. Instead, it creates statutory authority for the administration to impose such measures under specified conditions.

Jaishankar reiterates India's interests and concerns The diplomats reaffirmed the important role of the US.-India strategic partnership that continues to play in promoting a safe, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

In his meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's "interests and concerns" over the Russia sanctions act signed by President Donald Trump and also discussed the situations in the Gulf and Ukraine with the US.

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"Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek," Jaishankar said on X.

"Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations," he said, referring to Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026.

Earlier, Rubio said it was "great to meet" with Jaishankar in New York.

"Together, we are building on the U.S.-India strategic partnership and coordinating on key regional priorities and upcoming multilateral efforts," Rubio said.

Russia sanctions bill Last Friday, Trump signed Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which authorises and expands statutory sanctions, tariffs, and prohibitions on Russia and extends existing sanctions on Iran.

The law is named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had proposed a sanctions bill imposing 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil.

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In his address to world leaders at the United Nations Tuesday, Trump said he signed the "powerful new law" that provides him with "enormous new tariff authorities" on major buyers of Russian oil, including India and China.

"If necessary, I will have to use them. It's time to stop the killing," Trump said in his address to the General Debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly Tuesday.

Good to meet @SecRubio of the US #UNHighLevelWeek. Reiterated India's interests and concerns with regard to SRIA. Also discussed the Gulf and Ukraine situations.

India has said it remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people, and it will continue to do so through diversified sourcing.

(With agency inputs)