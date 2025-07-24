Russiagate reignited: Tulsi Gabbard says Barack Obama engineered false intel, DOJ to review charges

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard ignited a political firestorm on Wednesday (July 23), alleging that former President Barack Obama and his national security team engineered a “contrived narrative” that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to aid Donald Trump.

Advertisement

“There is irrefutable evidence that details how President Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false,” Gabbard said during a tense White House press briefing. “They knew it would promote this contrived narrative… selling it to the American people as though it were true. It wasn’t.”

Politicisation of intelligence alleged Gabbard’s claims follow the release of newly declassified intelligence documents that, according to her, expose efforts by the Obama administration to politicise intelligence findings. She said the materials show there was no direct information proving that Russian President Vladimir Putin actively supported Trump in 2016.

“All [the documents] come back to and confirm the same report: There was a gross politicization and manipulation of intelligence by the Obama administration intended to delegitimize President Trump even before he was inaugurated,” Gabbard stated. “Ultimately, they sought to usurp the will of the American people.”

Advertisement

Referral to DOJ and FBI Gabbard confirmed that the declassified material has been referred to federal law enforcement agencies for further investigation.

“We have referred and will continue to refer all of these documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI,” she said. “The evidence that we have found, and that we have released, directly point to President Obama leading the manufacturing of this intelligence assessment. There are multiple pieces of evidence and intelligence that confirm that fact.”

Trump joins the accusation A day earlier, President Donald Trump directly accused Obama of being the “ringleader” behind the 2016 Russia probe, escalating his long-standing claims that the investigation was politically motivated.

Gabbard alleges ‘treasonous conspiracy’ by Obama-era officials to undermine Trump in 2016 Gabbard on Friday in her explosive claim said that former President Barack Obama and senior members of his administration orchestrated a “treasonous conspiracy” to delegitimize Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Advertisement

“No matter how powerful, every person involved in this conspiracy must be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Gabbard said in a statement. “We must ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

ODNI memo names former intelligence chiefs The released memo from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) identifies several high-profile intelligence figures allegedly involved in reviewing and crafting the intelligence community’s assessment of Russian meddling in the election. The names include former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, and former FBI Director James Comey.

Gabbard claims these officials collaborated to create a politically motivated assessment intended to delegitimise Trump’s presidency even before he was sworn in.

Advertisement

Barack Obama hits back Obama spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush dismissed the allegations as absurd.

“These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction,” Rodenbush said in a statement. “Nothing in the document issued last week undercuts the widely accepted conclusion that Russia worked to influence the 2016 presidential election but did not successfully manipulate any votes.”