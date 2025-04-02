Russian Negotiator Dmitriev to Meet Envoy Witkoff in Washington

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet in Washington with senior Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev, according to a person familiar with the plans, an effort to smooth over tensions after President Donald Trump vented frustration with counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Trump told NBC News over the weekend that he was “pissed off” with the Russian president and threatened secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if Putin refused a ceasefire with Ukraine, rare public criticism of Moscow by the US president.

Dmitriev, 49, runs Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and has played an important role in talks between the US and Russia. His presence in the US capital highlights the prospects of greater business cooperation between the two countries on potential projects, including in the Arctic and on liquefied natural gas. He’s a former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker who was educated at Stanford and Harvard Universities and has ties to Putin’s family.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment. CNN reported earlier on the plans for Witkoff and Dmitriev to meet.

US officials have become increasingly frustrated by Moscow’s slow-walking of negotiations. What appeared to be a breakthrough last week over a partial truce in the Black Sea quickly fell apart after Russian officials said it was contingent on sanctions relief. That assertion contradicted a US statement outlining the parameters of the agreement.

Russia and Ukraine have also exchanged accusations of noncompliance with the terms of a partial ceasefire, including by striking each others’ energy sites.

The White House continues to push both sides for a full pause in fighting in Russia's three-year long invasion of Ukraine and had initially been aiming for a truce by Easter. That ambition appears to be fading as some US officials are starting to float the prospects that Moscow and Kyiv might not reach a deal anytime soon, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, a group of 50 Republican and Democratic senators introduced a sanctions package Tuesday hitting Russia if it refuses to engage in good-faith ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine or breaches an eventual agreement. It’s unclear to what extent Trump would be ready to act on such a threat.

By Monday, the US president was already tempering some of his comments from the weekend. Trump told reporters he believed Putin would follow through, adding, “I don’t want to go secondary tariffs on his oil, but I think, you know, something I would do if I thought he wasn’t doing the job.”

Trump instead redirected his anger once again at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, criticizing reports that his government was seeking new terms for a natural resources partnership that Trump has demanded. Advertisement

With assistance from Skylar Woodhouse and Kate Sullivan.

