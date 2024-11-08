Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on Presidency: ‘Ready to restore relations with US’

  • Putin congratulated Trump on his election victory, highlighting Russia's readiness to mend ties with the US, while stating that the choice rests with Washington.

Updated8 Nov 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory and expressed Russia's willingness to restore relations with the US. The Russian President also added that he’s ready to hold discussions with the new American leader.

 

In his first public comments after Trump's victory, Putin praised Trump, saying he showed true courage during an assassination attempt on him while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in July. "He behaved, in my opinion, in a very correct way, courageously, like a real man," Putin said at the Valdai discussion club in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. "I take this opportunity to congratulate him on his election."

 

What was Putin's response on Ukraine crisis?

During his address, Putin also noted that Trump's comments during the election campaign about Ukraine and the desire to restore relations with Russia were worth considering. "What was said about the desire to restore relations with Russia, to bring about the end of the Ukrainian crisis, in my opinion this deserves attention at least," he said as quoted by Reuters. Trump said during campaigning that he could bring peace in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected, but has given few details on how he would seek to end the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.

 

Putin on restoring relations with US

Russia, Putin said, was ready to restore relations with the United States but the ball was in Washington's court. When asked what he would do if Trump suggested a meeting, Putin replied that he was willing to resume contact and engage in discussions if the Trump administration expressed interest.

Both Russia and Trump have repeatedly rejected claims from Western media suggesting that Trump was a Russian agent of influence, calling these allegations nonsense. Russian officials have also pointed out that during his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump was tough on Russia, as reported by Reuters report.

(With all inputs from Reuters)

First Published:8 Nov 2024, 08:28 AM IST
