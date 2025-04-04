Russia-Ukraine ceasefire: Vladimir Putin envoy meets US’ Steve Witkof, says saw prospects for diplomatic solution

After meeting with US officials in Washington, Russian President Vladimir Putin's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday that he saw a "positive dynamic" in relations between Moscow and Washington. However, he said more meetings were needed to sort out differences.

"Without doubt, we note a positive dynamic in our relations," Russian news agencies quoted him as telling journalists in Washington. "A series of meetings will still be needed for us to resolve all our differences. But the main thing we see a positive, creative attitude," the Russian envoy said.

Dmitriev visited Washington to meet US officials on Wednesday. Steve Witkof, a Trump envoy who has taken the lead on the administration's contacts with the Kremlin, invited Dmitriev to the United States last week, US officials told Reuters.

The meeting was held as the Trump administration continues to press Russia and Ukraine to agree to a ceasefire. It follows US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia and agreement on US-brokered ceasefires against energy targets and allowing problem-free navigation in the Black Sea.

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire While speaking to both Russian and US media outlets on Thursday, Dmitriev said he saw prospects for the beginning of a solution to the more than three-year-old war in Ukraine.

He told DNN that with the Trump administration, he saw prospects for diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war.

"I think [with] the Trump administration, we are now in realm of thinking about what is possible, what can really work, and how we can find a long-term solution," Dmitriev said.

"I think (a) long-term solution is what is needed, because we are also thinking about global security, how to make sure that Russian security concerns are taken into account," he said.

He said progress had been helped by the talks in Saudi Arabia and by the work of US envoy Steve Witkoff. Advertisement

What did Russia and US officials discuss? Dmitriev said the talks in Washington focused on rare metals production, cooperation in the Arctic and even crewed flight to Mars. He said work was proceeding on restoring direct air links.

Trump's team advising against call with Putin until... US President Donald Trump's inner circle is advising him against a call with Vladimir Putin until the Russian president commits to a full ceasefire with Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.