Russia-Ukraine war: Trump announces ‘energy ceasefire’, says both sides agree; here's how Kyiv and Moscow responded

US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, 11 October, that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," effective immediately, claiming that both sides would halt attacks on energy infrastructure.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote, "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!"

This is the second time in less than a month that Trump has announced an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. According to The Wall Street Journal, he made a similar announcement on 14 September, but Russian President Vladimir Putin rebuffed the proposal, and both sides continued to exchange strikes.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire announced by Trump? ⌵ Trump said Russia and Ukraine had agreed to stop attacks on each other’s energy infrastructure. The proposed ceasefire was described as effective immediately. 2 Has Russia confirmed that it accepted the energy ceasefire? ⌵ No. Moscow had not officially confirmed its acceptance, and the Kremlin had not immediately responded to a request for comment. 3 What was Ukraine’s response to Trump’s energy ceasefire announcement? ⌵ Zelensky said Ukraine would support the ceasefire if Russia agreed as well. He also said Kyiv was awaiting details about when it would begin. 4 Why is it unclear whether the energy ceasefire will hold? ⌵ Russia had not confirmed the agreement, while Ukraine reported continued attacks on its energy infrastructure after Trump’s announcement. The article says it remains unclear whether the announcement will stop the strikes. 5 Was there an earlier Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire proposal? ⌵ Yes. Trump made a similar announcement on September 14, but Putin rebuffed the proposal and both sides continued exchanging strikes.

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Trump announces 'energy ceasefire', Ukraine expresses surprise Shortly after Trump’s announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy initially expressed surprise before saying that Kyiv would support the proposal if Moscow did. Speaking to Axios, the Ukrainian president said the announcement "was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree." He added, "If President Trump negotiated it with Putin, please tell us when the ceasefire begins. We are ready, and we will accept it."

In a later social media post, Zelenskyy said, "Today, there was a statement from the President of the United States that an energy ceasefire has been secured. This is good news for everyone – and it is important that it become reality." He added, "Unfortunately, Ukrainian skies have been infested with Russian 'shaheds' all day today. There have been glide bomb strikes and strikes on our energy infrastructure too. A power plant in Kharkiv was attacked this evening."

The Ukrainian president also accused Russia of carrying out strikes in Kyiv despite Trump’s announcement. Moscow has yet to issue an official statement confirming whether it has accepted the US president’s "energy ceasefire" proposal.

Trump slams Zelenskyy, calls for a new president for Ukraine Trump’s latest announcement came after he lambasted the Ukrainian president and pressured Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian refineries. According to Reuters, the US president has blamed Ukrainian strikes for rising diesel prices, which are hurting his Republican Party ahead of next month’s midterm elections.

On 10 October, Trump warned Zelenskyy that he had "better damn well stop" attacking Russian refineries and urged Ukrainians to replace their leader through new elections.

Zelenskyy said in an ABC News interview aired on Sunday that Russia had carried out 196 attacks on Ukraine’s electricity network and 20 on its oil and gas facilities over the previous week. He also said Russian missile and drone attacks on cities had killed 153 people during that period.

Also Read | Trump calls on Ukraine to stop hitting Russian refineries—and replace Zelensky