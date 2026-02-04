Ryan Routh sentenced to life in prison for attempted assassination of Donald Trump at Florida golf course

Ryan Routh, the man convicted of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump by hiding in bushes with a semi-automatic rifle at a Florida golf course, was sentenced on Wednesday (February 4) to life in prison.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence in Fort Pierce, Florida, after a jury convicted Routh, 59, last September on five criminal counts, including attempted assassination.

“It’s clear to me that you engaged in a premeditated, calculated plot to take a human life,” Cannon said while delivering the sentence.

Prosecutors sought maximum punishment Federal prosecutors had urged the court to impose a life sentence, arguing that Routh’s actions were aimed at “upending American democracy” through political violence.

Assistant US Attorney John Shipley said the case required a strong message that violence targeting elected leaders would not be tolerated.

Routh, who represented himself during the trial, had asked the court to sentence him to 27 years in prison. Judge Cannon, a Trump appointee, rejected that request.

Routh denies intent to kill Trump Shackled and wearing beige prison clothing, Routh gave a rambling statement in court, focusing on foreign conflicts and suggesting he should be exchanged for political prisoners abroad.

“I have given every drop of who I am every day for the betterment of my community and this nation,” he told the court.

In court filings, Routh denied that he intended to kill Trump and said he would be willing to undergo psychological treatment in prison. He also claimed jurors were misled because he was unable to mount an adequate legal defense.

Prosecutors countered that Routh showed no remorse and had plotted the attack for months, willing to kill anyone who interfered.

Details of the attempted attack Secret Service agents spotted Routh hiding in thick bushes a few hundred yards from Trump as the former president played golf at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on September 15, 2024.

Routh fled the scene, leaving behind an assault-style rifle, but was later arrested. Investigators said he had waited nearly 10 hours in the bushes and left behind body armour-like metal plates, a video camera pointed at the golf course and multiple bags.

Trial evidence showed Routh carried six mobile phones and used fake names to conceal his identity while tracking Trump’s movements.

Second assassination attempt in 2024 campaign The Florida incident came just two months after a separate assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a gunman fired a shot that grazed Trump’s ear during a campaign rally.

Both attacks occurred in the run-up to the November 2024 presidential election, which Trump ultimately won after losing to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump later made the assassination attempts a campaign issue, accusing the Biden administration’s Justice Department of failing to ensure his safety.

Additional convictions and courtroom drama Routh was also convicted of three counts of illegal firearm possession and one count of impeding a federal officer during his arrest. At the time, he had been living in Hawaii, after previously residing in North Carolina.

During the trial, Routh dismissed his lawyers and chose to represent himself, delivering a meandering opening statement that touched on human evolution and American history before being cut short by Judge Cannon.

After the jury delivered its verdict, Routh attempted to stab himself with a pen and had to be restrained by US marshals. His daughter shouted in court that her father had not hurt anyone and vowed to free him.