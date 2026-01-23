Ryan Wedding arrest: Why FBI arrested ex-Olympic snowboarder; what are the charges? All you need to know

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and FBI's most wanted fugitive, was arrested in Mexico. The Justice Department confirmed his capture after he was placed on the Ten Most Wanted list with a $15 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated23 Jan 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Ryan Wedding arrest: Why FBI arrested ex-Olympic snowboarder; what are charges?(AP)

Ryan Wedding, 44, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and one of the Federal Bureau Of Investigation's (FBI) most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Mexico, according to senior officials at the Justice Department on Friday. He had been listed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and authorities had announced a $15 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest and conviction.

Wedding faces charges of running a drug trafficking ring, and officials allege that he planned multiple killings to advance his drug-related crimes, according to AP.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

