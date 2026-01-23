Ryan Wedding arrest: Why FBI arrested ex-Olympic snowboarder; what are the charges? All you need to know

Ryan Wedding, 44, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and one of the Federal Bureau Of Investigation's (FBI) most wanted fugitives, was arrested in Mexico, according to senior officials at the Justice Department on Friday. He had been listed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and authorities had announced a $15 million reward for information that could lead to his arrest and conviction.
Wedding faces charges of running a drug trafficking ring, and officials allege that he planned multiple killings to advance his drug-related crimes, according to AP.
(This is a developing story. More to come)