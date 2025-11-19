Ryan Wedding, Canadian ex-Olympic snowboarder, indicted for murder, drug trafficking in US; FBI offers $15M reward

US law enforcement leaders on Wednesday (November 19) unsealed an indictment against former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding, charging the 44-year-old Canadian national with murder, money laundering, drug trafficking, and involvement in a transnational criminal enterprise.

Advertisement

Wedding is now wanted by the FBI and has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list, with officials calling him one of the most dangerous narcotics traffickers operating today.

“Ryan James Wedding is one of the most prolific and violent drug trafficking organizers in the world,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said at a joint announcement in Washington, D.C., alongside FBI Director Kash Patel.

‘Top threat to the United States’ Bondi described Wedding as a “top threat to the United States,” accusing him of leading a murderous global operation tied to cocaine, fentanyl, and other illicit drugs.

“He’s responsible for a narco-terrorism program we have not seen in a long time,” Patel added. “You do not get to be a drug dealer and evade the law.”

Advertisement

Massive drug network and cartel ties Authorities allege Wedding is currently the largest distributor of cocaine in Canada, importing around 60 metric tons of cocaine into the US each year and earning an estimated $1 billion annually.

Bondi said Wedding works closely with the Mexico-based Sinaloa cartel, “who is closely protecting him,” expanding his network across North America.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” said Akil Davis, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.

Murder of federal witness Prosecutors also accused Wedding of ordering the murder of a US federal witness, who was shot dead inside a Medellín, Colombia restaurant before he could testify against the former athlete.

Advertisement

A separate $2 million reward is being offered for information leading to those responsible for the killing.

$15 million reward for capture The FBI has offered a record $15 million reward for information leading to Wedding’s arrest—one of the highest bounties ever placed on a fugitive connected to narcotics trafficking.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley said the US is now moving to choke off the financial networks supporting him.

“Treasury is joining with the FBI and DOJ to cut Wedding and his criminal partners off from the U.S. financial system,” Hurley said. “Our goal is simple: make it difficult for criminals like this to profit from poisoning our communities.”

Millions in cash, crypto recovered Bondi said investigators recovered $3.2 million in cryptocurrency and more than $13 million in physical assets during the multi-year probe. More than 35 people have been indicted so far in connection with the crime syndicate.

Advertisement

‘We will not sit idly by’ Bondi vowed an unrelenting pursuit.