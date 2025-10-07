Dramatic video shows helicopter crash on Sacramento Highway 50 in California

A medevac helicopter operated by Reach Air Medical Services crashed onto Highway 50 in East Sacramento, US, on Monday (October 6), causing a complete shutdown of traffic and leaving multiple people injured. The emergency aircraft went down on the eastbound side of the highway near Howe Avenue shortly after 7pm, according to reports from OC Scanner.

Details of the crash The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed the incident, with first responders and emergency crews immediately swarming the scene. The crash involved the red helicopter coming down onto a vehicle, resulting in reported injuries. Images shared on social media show the aircraft, identified by the tail number A4E489 on flight radar, lying upside down in the middle of the busy highway. Dramatic video footage capturing the moment of the crash has also surfaced online.

The helicopter had recently departed from the UC Davis Medical Center before it experienced the failure that led to the crash. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Official response and traffic chaos The severity of the crash has led to a major disruption, with the highway completely closed to allow emergency services access. Sacramento Councilmember Lisa Kaplan was among the first officials at the scene, having been airborne in a Sheriff's helicopter when the incident occurred.

Sharing photos and videos of the massive traffic backups, Kaplan provided a sobering account via social media. “Tonight, I flew along w/ Sac Sheriff in their helicopter. Every day is not a given. We were one of the first to show up at the helicopter crash from above. It was sobering. I pray for all in the crash. Thank our officers & all whom pilot for their public service,” she wrote on X.

