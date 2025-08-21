Subscribe

'Sacrificially kill this POTUS’: Indiana woman threatens to kill President Donald Trump in Facebook post, arrested

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated21 Aug 2025, 04:51 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has intensified rhetoric on homelessness and crime, recently threatening to deploy the National Guard to the capital—a move disputed by local officials
An Indiana woman was arrested in the District of Columbia for making a series of death threats against US President Donald Trump. In a Facebook post, she had threatened to kill Trump, as per the Department of Justice's official statement.

Federal prosecutors stated, the woman, Nathalie Rose Jones was taken into custody on Saturday, August 16, and charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, or harm the President of the United States, as well as transmitting threats across state lines.

In one Facebook message directed at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), she wrote that she was “willing to sacrificially kill this POTUS by disemboweling him and cutting out his trachea.”

What did the woman post?

The Secret Service began monitoring Jones earlier this month after discovering a series of threatening posts on Instagram and Facebook under the account name “Nath.Jones.”

Between August 2 and August 9, agents say the Indiana woman repeatedly referred to Trump as a “terrorist” and accused his administration of acting like a dictatorship and causing “unnecessary loss of life” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nathalie Jones' online posts became more explicit in early August.

Two days before her arrest, the Indiana woman had also addressed another message to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, urging him to arrange Trump’s “arrest and removal ceremony” at the White House on August 16, mentioned the release.

The US Secret Service had conducted a voluntary interview with Jones, during which she labelled Donald Trump as a “terrorist” and a “nazi,” and stated that if she had the opportunity, she would take the POTUS's life, according to the DOJ's statement.

What did the attorney say

"Threatening the life of the President is one of the most serious crimes and one that will be met with swift and unwavering prosecution. Make no mistake—justice will be served,” said US Attorney Pirro in a statement.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated law enforcement partners, especially the Secret Service Special Agents from New York and Washington, D.C., for their tireless commitment to protecting our leaders and our nation.”

 
