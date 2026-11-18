The United States Mission to the United Nations (UN) on Tuesday (local time) explained why it abstained from the revised draft resolution on violence against women.

Why did the US abstain from the UN resolution? Kali Gasteiger, Economic and Social Council Adviser, said, "The United States supports efforts to end violence against women and girls, including through funding existing bilateral and multilateral programs."

Gasteiger added, "It is disappointing to see the controversial terminology of 'sexual and reproductive health' and the notion of 'safe abortion' in operative paragraph 4 of this resolution." She explained that the United States believes in legal protections for the unborn and that there is no international 'right to abortion', whether under that name or under other terms such as “sexual and reproductive health”.

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The US argued that governments are not required to fund or enable abortion services. Citing the Geneva Consensus Declaration, it maintained that every country has the sovereign authority to frame its own abortion laws without external interference, particularly from the United Nations.

The US also raised objections to other aspects of the resolution. It said it did not recognise references to “review conferences” as referring to conferences, summits or their outcome documents negotiated outside the UN framework. The delegation further clarified that it interprets the term “gender” in the resolution as referring only to males and females. It also urged UN agencies and programmes to respect agreements reached by member states and not undermine them. The US added that the adoption of resolutions containing the disputed terminology should not be seen as a blanket endorsement of such interpretations.

Civil society groups oppose proposed sovereignty clause The US's explanation came a day after civil society organisations issued a joint statement urging UN member states to reject a proposed amendment to the resolution. The amendment would have added a clause allowing countries to take their national sovereignty and circumstances into account when implementing the resolution on ending violence against women and girls.

According to the International Service for Human Rights, the civil society groups argued that the proposed change would introduce a general exception covering the entire resolution, potentially allowing countries to set aside all its commitments based on their national circumstances.

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They said that flexibility for individual countries is usually included through specific provisions negotiated while drafting a resolution. Since this resolution had already been negotiated in that manner, adding a broad exception at the end could weaken the agreements reached by member states.

US has previously opposed women's rights language at the UN According to a report by Health Policy Watch, the US had also opposed a UN document in March, becoming the only country to vote against the adoption of the agreed conclusions at the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York. The document received 37 votes in favour, while six countries abstained: Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Mali, Mauritania and Saudi Arabia. The CSW has 45 elected member states.

Explaining its opposition, the US said it wanted “controversial social issues” removed from the document. Its objections included what it described as “ambiguous language promoting gender ideology”, “vague, unqualified commitments to sexual and reproductive health that can be interpreted as implying abortion rights”, and “censorship language on regulating artificial intelligence”.