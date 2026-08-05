Salad and Go to shut all stores after bankruptcy filing; founders say closure is 'heartbreaking'

Drive-thru restaurant chain Salad and Go will permanently close all of its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with the company citing the recent cyclospora outbreak among the factors that contributed to its financial collapse.

CEO Mike Tattersfield confirmed on Tuesday that all 70 locations across Arizona and Nevada will serve their final customers on August 5, bringing an end to the fast-casual chain's operations.

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CEO calls closure a 'painful day' In a news release, Tattersfield described the shutdown as an emotional moment for employees, customers and partners.

"This is a painful day for everyone who built, worked for and loved Salad and Go," Tattersfield said.

He praised the company's workforce and loyal customers, saying the brand's mission was carried out every day by an "extraordinary team" and embraced by guests who made Salad and Go part of their daily routines.

"We are proud of what we built together and grateful to every team member, guest and partner who believed in it," he added.

Bankruptcy follows operational challenges The company said its Chapter 11 filing was driven by multiple challenges, including the recent cyclospora outbreak, which affected operations and added to the financial pressures facing the business.

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The bankruptcy filing ultimately led to the decision to wind down operations and permanently close every remaining location.

Original founders react to the closure The original founders of Salad and Go—who exited the company in 2021 and now operate Angie's—shared an emotional statement on social media after news of the closures.

Calling the day "bittersweet," they reflected on launching Salad and Go 13 years ago with the goal of making healthy, affordable food widely accessible.

"We dreamed that anywhere there was a McDonald's, there would also be a better and healthier alternative that people could afford," they wrote.

Although they no longer had ownership of the company, the founders said watching its final stores close was "heartbreaking."

Angie's carries forward the original mission The founders said they did not create Angie's to recreate Salad and Go, but to continue pursuing the same vision of making higher-quality food affordable for everyone.

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They highlighted Angie's menu, which includes USDA Prime steak, antibiotic-free chicken, fresh-cut salads made with organic romaine, seed oil-free dressings, wild-caught seafood and premium pizza.

According to the founders, every business decision begins with one question: "What do people want to eat and need to eat, and how do we make it better and more affordable?"

Invitation to customers The founders ended their message by thanking everyone who had supported Salad and Go over the years while encouraging customers to support Angie's.

"If you believe that better food should cost less—not more—we'd love for you to help us prove that this mission still matters," they wrote.

They concluded by saying the vision had always extended beyond salads.

"The mission was never just about salads. It was always bigger than that. It has always been about making great food affordable for everyone. That is Angie's — The New Fast Food."

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