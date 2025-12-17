Salem Radio names Scott Jennings, Alex Marlow to replace Charlie Kirk in national midday slot after his killing

Salem Radio Network has named CNN commentator Scott Jennings and Breitbart News editor Alex Marlow as the new hosts for its national midday programming, according to Axios. The slot was previously held by activist Charlie Kirk who was murdered while he was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem.

According to the report, while Alex Marlow will host from noon to 1 pm, the 1 pm to 3 pm has been taken by Scott Jennings. The program will start from January 5, 2026.

Advertisement

Also Read | Starbucks fires employee over insulting message on drink honouring Charlie Kirk

Salem Radio Network said The Charlie Kirk Show, now co-hosted by Turning Point’s Andrew Kolvet and Blake Neff, will continue in podcast form on the Salem Podcast Network.

About Charlie Kirk's murder Charlie Kirk was addressing a gathering as part of his ‘American Comeback Tour’ when Tyler Robinson, 22, shot him on his neck from some metres away.

Surveillance camera footage captured Tyler Robinson arriving on campus around 8:30 am. Hours later, he was recorded re-entering campus and going to the rooftop from where he fired the shot at Kirk, who was seated about 160 yards away during the outdoor event, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Robinson’s mother told investigators his political views had moved left recently and he had become “more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented,” prosecutors said. Investigators said his roommate, who is cooperating with authorities, was "transitioning genders."

In texts to his roommate before the shooting, Tyler Robinson said he had killed Charlie Kirk because “I had enough of his hatred,” according to transcripts of the exchanges in court filings.

A person was taken into custody but was released upon interrogation.

Tyler Robinson was arrested a few days later at his parents’ home after his family family persuaded him to meet with a family friend who is a retired sheriff’s deputy, who persuades Robinson to turn himself in, according to court documents.

Advertisement

The sheriff also later said that Tyler Robinson had feared being shot by the police. He only surrendered when he was assured that his arrest will be done peacefully.