Salmonella infections linked to jalapeño peppers have now been reported across 27 US states, the CDC said in an update on Wednesday, August 5. As of August 4, 345 cases of the infection were detected, while no deaths due to the disease have been reported so far, the latest data revealed.

A Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has also spread across 17 US states, while a multi-state Cyclospora outbreak led to the recall of iceberg lettuce.

As the CDC and public health officials in several states investigate these outbreaks, here's everything you need to know about their source and the actions taken so far.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What are the current Salmonella outbreaks linked to in the US? ⌵ Current Salmonella outbreaks in the US are linked to jalapeño peppers and eggs, leading to recalls affecting multiple states. 2 Why has Coast Citrus Distributors recalled jalapeño peppers? ⌵ Coast Citrus Distributors recalled jalapeño peppers due to their link to a Salmonella outbreak affecting several states, with multiple illness clusters reported. 3 How many eggs were recalled due to Salmonella contamination? ⌵ More than 1.5 million dozen eggs were recalled due to potential contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis from Midwest Poultry Services in Texas. 4 Should I eat jalapeño peppers from restaurants during the outbreak? ⌵ No, it is advised not to eat jalapeño peppers from affected restaurants until further notice, as they are linked to the Salmonella outbreak. 5 How are the sources of Salmonella outbreaks traced? ⌵ Sources of Salmonella outbreaks are traced through epidemiologic and traceback investigations, correlating reported illnesses with food items consumed.

Also Read | Qdoba Pulls Jalapenos as US Officials Probe Salmonella Outbreak

An Overview

Cyclospora Outbreak Salmonella (Jalapeño Peppers) Salmonella (Eggs) Total Cases 6,358 345 98 Hospitalisations 278 36 (12% of 291 with info) 26 Deaths 2 0 0 Affected States 15 27 17

Salmonella infections linked to jalapeño peppers Salmonella infections linked to jalapeño peppers (Salmonella Javiana) started emerging between June 19, 2026 and July 20, 2026. The CDC warns that the "true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses."

What's the source of this infection? The CDC said that epidemiologic and traceback data show that jalapeño peppers from Sinaloa, Mexico and distributed by Coast Citrus Distributors are the source of this multistate outbreak.

It said that of the 191 people interviewed, 177 (93 percent) reported eating at a Mexican-style restaurant before their illness. This included Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA, with meal dates ranging from June 14, 2026, to July 14, 2026.

Also Read | Eggs sold in Houston recalled over concerns of Salmonella contamination

It is reported that 27 "illness clusters" were identified at Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA locations in seven states. Commonly reported ingredient items included jalapeño peppers, red onion, cilantro, and avocado.

"As part of this investigation, the FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on where ill people reported eating during the timeframe of interest, and a common grower of jalapeños in Sinaloa, Mexico that supplies to Coast Citrus Distributors was identified as the likely source in this outbreak," the CDC said.

Recall: After being notified about the outbreak, Coast Citrus Distributors agreed to recall jalapeño peppers linked to this outbreak. Chipotle Mexican Grill and QDOBA stopped serving affected jalapeño peppers. QDOBA restaurants are also no longer serving jalapeño peppers.

Caution: Do not sell or serve recalled jalapeño peppers. Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled jalapeño peppers.

Salmonella linked to eggs: 1.5 million cartons of eggs recalled for The Salmonella infections (Salmonella Enteritidis) across 17 US states are also linked to egg shells.

States which reported these cases: States where these cases have been reported are: Arizona (AZ), California (CA), Colorado (CO), Georgia (GA), Illinois (IL), Louisiana (LA), Michigan (MI), Missouri (MO), Mississippi (MS), North Carolina (NC), New Mexico (NM), Nevada (NV), New York (NY), Oklahoma (OK), South Carolina (SC), Texas (TX), and West Virginia (WV).

Also Read | FDA elevates Costco egg recall to high risk level threat amid Salmonella fears

What's the source? Midwest Poultry Services, LP, a Texas producer, is said to be the likely source of Salmonella infections linked to eggs.

"Midwest Poultry Services identified the issue on its two Texas farms through proactive environmental monitoring practices and root cause analysis. Midwest Poultry Services is not distributing fresh eggs produced on its Texas farms at this time," the FDA said.

Recall: Midwest Poultry Services recalled more than 1.5 million dozen eggs after testing raised concerns about possible contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said late July.

"Midwest Poultry Services, LP is voluntarily recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs produced in Texas because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis," the FDA said on July 22.

The recalled cartons — sold under brand names including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Cal-Maine, and Country Morning — were distributed to stores and foodservice outlets across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, and New Mexico, the report added.

The recalled eggs were produced in Texas between June 6–July 3, 2026, with sell by/best by dates of July 20–Aug. 17. Impacted cartons were sold in bulk and retail sizes of 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, and 60 eggs, it added. The cartons have codes P-1950 or 0840962 on them, according to the CDC.

Caution: "Do not eat, sell, or serve white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs recalled by Midwest Poultry Services, L.P," the FDA said on July 22.

Cyclospora outbreak In addition to the Salmonella outbreak, the FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections linked to iceberg lettuce.

As of July 2026, as many as 6,358 cases were reported from 15 states. Illnesses linked to this outbreak began on June 22. There have been at least 278 hospitalisations. Two deaths have been reported in Michigan. The deceased suffered from significant underlying health conditions.

States with Cases: Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

What's the source of infection? The CDC’s confirmed cases were expanded to include illnesses in people who reported exposure to Taco Bell or recalled Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce.

"Since the last update on July 24, 2026, state and local health officials have continued to interview additional cases of cyclosporiasis.

"Due to the additional interview data, the outbreak now includes people who reported exposure to Taco Bell or recalled Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce. Many of these illnesses began before the Taylor Farms de Mexico iceberg lettuce recall on July 17, 2026," the FDA said.

Recall: On July 17, 2026, Taylor Farms de Mexico, announced that they were voluntarily removing all iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico from the US market.