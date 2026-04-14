Sam Altman's attacker aimed to kill him and had a hit list of other AI executives too

The man accused of hurling a Molotov cocktail at the San Francisco home of OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman last week harboured a chilling ambition: to kill one of the most powerful figures in artificial intelligence, and to warn the world that AI itself would finish the job. Prosecutors say the attack was not impulsive- it was planned, targeted.

Attempted Murder Charges Filed After Molotov Cocktail Attack on Sam Altman's Home The San Francisco District Attorney announced on Monday that Daniel Moreno-Gama faces charges of attempted murder following a pre-dawn attack on Altman's home last Friday. Federal prosecutors have added further charges, including attempted damage and destruction of property by means of explosives and possession of an unregistered firearm, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

The attack took place at approximately 3:37 a.m. on Friday, when Moreno-Gama threw a lit Molotov cocktail-style incendiary device at the entrance to Altman's property. The device ignited a fire at the top of the driveway gate. No injuries were reported, and Moreno-Gama fled the scene.

Roughly an hour and a half later, at around 5:00 am, he arrived at OpenAI's headquarters, threw a chair against the glass doors, and threatened "to burn it down and kill anyone inside," according to a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court. Officers responded and arrested him at the scene.

'This Was Not Spontaneous': FBI says attack was planned, targeted Law enforcement officials were unambiguous about the nature of the assault. FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Matt Cobo told a press conference on Monday: "This was not spontaneous. This was planned, targeted and extremely serious."

In a written statement, Cobo added: “The charges announced today reflect a deeply concerning escalation from intent to action targeting a private residence and a technology company with violence.”

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed on Monday that the agency and its partners had conducted a related operation in Texas connected to the attack on Altman's home, though further details were not disclosed.

The Document That Exposed the Plan: A Hit List of AI Executives When officers arrested Moreno-Gama following the OpenAI headquarters incident, they recovered a document in his possession that laid bare the full scope of his intentions, and the depth of his ideological conviction.

According to the federal complaint, the document's first section, titled "Your Last Warning," stated that Moreno-Gama had "killed/attempted to kill" the individual identified in court filings as "Victim-1" - described as the chief executive of "a research company that deploys and develops artificial intelligence and operates in interstate and foreign commerce." It is to be noted that Altman is not named directly in the filing.

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The document went further stating the names and addresses of several additional AI executives, board members, and investors — a list that prosecutors say reflects a broader campaign of intended violence against the technology sector's leadership.

The second section of the document, titled "some more words on the matter of our impending extinction," articulated Moreno-Gama's belief that artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to humanity. The complaint describes his motivation as rooted in a deep hatred of AI technology.

The document closed with a letter addressed directly to Altman, in which Moreno-Gama wrote that "if by some miracle you live, then I would take this as a sign from the divine to redeem yourself."

A Second Attack on Altman's Home Days Later The violence did not end with Friday's firebombing. Sam Altman's residence was reportedly the target of a second attack on Sunday, this time involving gunfire. Two individuals were arrested in connection with that incident, though details remain limited.

The back-to-back attacks on a single address within the space of a weekend have raised serious questions about the personal security of high-profile technology executives and the degree to which public discourse around AI has begun to inspire real-world danger.

Sam Altman Responds: "I Underestimated the Power of Words" Altman addressed the Friday attack on his personal blog, publishing a post alongside a photograph of his family. His tone was reflective rather than combative.

"I underestimated the power of words and narratives," he wrote, acknowledging that the past several years had been "an extremely intense, chaotic, and high-pressure" period. He called on those within the AI industry to tone down "the rhetoric and tactics" that have come to characterise public debate around the technology.

OpenAI, for its part, confirmed the attack in a statement on Friday and expressed relief that no one had been harmed.