Sam Altman's house attacked again: San Francisco police arrests two - Who are they?

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home in San Francisco, USA, was reportedly targeted again on 12 April, just two days after the previous incident. According to reports, two individuals in a car allegedly fired shots outside his residence. The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) arrested the two suspects.

Police arrested the pair in connection with the shooting in San Francisco’s Russian Hill area earlier today, and officers recovered three firearms during the investigation.

Who are the suspects? The SFPD identified the suspects as Amanda Tom (25) and Muhamad Tarik Hussein (23) in connection with the incident near Altman’s property.

Police arrested the two men without incident at a residence on the 2000 block of Taylor Street, where officers also reportedly recovered three firearms during a search. According to the police report, both suspects were booked on charges related to negligent discharge of a firearm.

“The SFPD takes crimes involving guns extremely seriously, and anyone committing acts like these will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Chief Derrick Lew. “I want to thank our officers whose swift actions identified these suspects, took them into custody, and got dangerous weapons off our streets.”

This incident is the second reported attack on Altman’s home. Two days earlier, a 20-year-old man identified as Daniel Alejandro Moreno-Gama allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the metal gate of his residence. After that incident, Altman said he did not want his family to be targeted and shared a photo of his husband and son in a blog post.

“Early this morning, someone threw a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman’s home and also made threats at our San Francisco headquarters, as reported by Bloomberg. Thankfully, no one was hurt,” OpenAI spokesperson Jamie Radice said. “The individual is in custody, and we’re assisting law enforcement with their investigation.”

Altman’s home, which was targeted, is reportedly a luxury mansion in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighbourhood valued at around $27 million. Reports say the property features amenities such as a wellness centre, an infinity pool and an underground garage equipped with a car turntable.

OpenAI, which is reportedly preparing for a large IPO, has recently faced protests outside its San Francisco offices after announcing a March deal with the US Department of Defense. Separately, other groups have also demonstrated against the company, raising concerns about the fast pace of AI development, potential job losses and environmental impacts.