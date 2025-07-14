Sam Haskell Jr. dies by suicide in prison days before hearing over alleged murder of wife and in-laws

Sam Haskell Jr, son of renowned American television producer Sam Haskell Sr, has died by suicide in prison just days before a scheduled preliminary hearing to determine whether he would stand trial for the brutal murders of his wife and her parents.

The news was first reported by TMZ.

What Was Sam Haskell Jr in Jail For? Haskell Jr. had been facing three counts of murder relating to the deaths of his wife, Mei Li Haskell, and her parents, Gaoshan Li and Yanxiang Wang, in 2023.

He had pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles court. Authorities alleged that he dismembered the victims’ bodies, placed the remains in bin bags, and hired day labourers to dispose of them at a dump site.

At the time of his death, Haskell was being held in custody, awaiting a preliminary hearing that would decide whether there was sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.

Who is Sam Haskell Sr? His father, Sam Haskell Sr., is a well-known figure in the American entertainment industry. He is the founder and president of Magnolia Hill Productions, which has produced several high-profile television specials, including those featuring Dolly Parton and The Waltons.

Prior to founding his production company, Haskell Sr. served as Worldwide Head of Television at the William Morris Agency, representing stars such as George Clooney, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dolly Parton.