US Election Results 2024: In the latest US elections, six Indian Americans have secured seats in the House of Representatives, increasing their presence from five to six members in Congress. Among them is Suhas Subramanyam, who has made history by becoming the first Indian American to represent Virginia and the entire East Coast.

Suhas Subramanyam, a lawyer by profession and a Virginia State Senator, defeated Republican Mike Clancy in a highly contested race for the 10th Congressional District.

Indian Americans elected to US House of representatives Suhas Subramanyam's victory adds to the growing number of Indian Americans in the US House of Representatives, joining the ranks of five other re-elected members. These include Ami Bera (California), Raja Krishnamoorthi (Illinois), Ro Khanna (California), Pramila Jayapal (Washington), and Shri Thanedar (Michigan), all of whom were re-elected for new terms.

Known collectively as the "Samosa Caucus," this group of lawmakers has become a powerful voice for the Indian American community in the US.

Shri Thanedar, who represents Michigan's 13th District, secured re-election for the second consecutive term. Thanedar defeated his Republican rival Martell Bivings by a margin of over 35 percentage points as he was re-elected for the second term.

Raja Krishnamoorthi was re-elected for his fifth consecutive term from Illinois' 8th District.

While the battles for control of the White House and Congress remain close, I am honoured that the people of Illinois’ 8th District have extended my contract to represent them in Congress," Krishnamoorthi said.

Representing Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna was re-elected for a fifth consecutive term on Tuesday.

Amish Shah Leads in Tight Race in Arizona In a closely watched race in Arizona, Dr. Amish Shah, a Democratic candidate, is leading by a slim margin against Republican incumbent David Schweikert in the 1st Congressional District.

With 63 per cent of votes counted, Amish Shah holds 132,712 votes, while Schweikert has 128,606 votes.