Islamic Center of San Diego shooting: Police confirm threat neutralized, multiple victims feared

Authorities in San Diego say an active shooter threat at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont neighborhood has been “neutralized” following a major police response

The San Diego Police Department confirmed officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the mosque complex, which is considered the largest Islamic center in San Diego County.

Police later announced that the immediate threat had been contained, though officials have not yet released details about the suspect or how the situation ended.

Multiple victims feared Officer Anthony Carrasco said investigators believe multiple people may have been shot during the incident. Authorities have not confirmed the number of casualties or injuries.

Sharp Memorial Hospital said it was receiving an unknown number of patients connected to the shooting, according to a report from ABC News.

Heavy police deployment in Clairemont neighborhood The Islamic Center is located in Clairemont, a residential and commercial district roughly 9 miles north of downtown San Diego. Television aerial footage showed dozens of police vehicles surrounding the area, with heavily armed officers moving through the mosque complex and nearby streets shut down as tactical teams secured the scene.

Todd Gloria said in a statement on X that he was receiving updates from law enforcement throughout the incident.

Mayor Todd Gloria monitors situation “I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement. Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area,” the mayor wrote.

Governor Gavin Newsom briefed The office of Gavin Newsom also confirmed the governor was being briefed on developments.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the governor’s office posted on X.

The Islamic Center campus also includes the Al Rashid School, which offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies. It was not immediately clear whether students or school staff were present during the incident.

Investigation continues into motive and suspects Law enforcement officials continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting and whether additional suspects may have been involved. Authorities have urged residents to avoid the area while the investigation remains active.