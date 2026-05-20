San Diego mosque shooting: Who were the three victims killed in the attack?

Three members of the Islamic Center of San Diego community were killed after two armed suspects opened fire at the mosque complex in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood on May 18, in what authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime.

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Police said the shooting unfolded around 11:43 a.m. local time before the two suspects — identified as 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez and 17-year-old Cain Clark — later died from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds after fleeing the scene.

Officials said the actions of the victims, particularly mosque security guard Amin Abdullah, likely prevented a far deadlier mass shooting involving children inside the complex.

Security guard Amin Abdullah hailed as hero Amin Abdullah, also known to friends as Brian Climax, was identified as the mosque’s security guard who confronted the attackers during the shooting.

According to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, Abdullah immediately engaged the suspects in a gunfight after spotting the threat inside the mosque parking lot.

“His actions without a doubt delayed, distracted and ultimately deterred these two individuals from gaining access to the greater areas of the mosque where as many as 140 kids were within 15 feet of these suspects,” Wahl said during a press conference.

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Police said Abdullah also transmitted the emergency radio call that triggered the mosque’s lockdown procedures, giving teachers and children time to shelter behind locked doors.

Wahl described Abdullah’s response as “heroic,” saying authorities later realized the scale of the tragedy that had likely been prevented.

The mosque paid tribute to Abdullah in a statement, calling him:

“Our beloved security guard, who gave his life protecting the children and community members of our masjid.”

Nadir Awad remembered as longtime community member The second victim was identified as Nadir Awad, who lived across the street from the mosque.

Imam Taha Hassane said Awad was a deeply respected member of the local Muslim community.

While police have not released full details about his final moments during the attack, officials said all three victims played a role in helping slow down or distract the gunmen as chaos unfolded inside and outside the mosque complex.

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Community members described Awad as a familiar and trusted figure at the Islamic center.

Mansour Kazlha served mosque for decades The third victim, Mansour Kazlha, had reportedly worked at the Islamic Center for nearly 40 years.

Imam Hassane said Kazlha was considered one of the foundational figures of the mosque community and had dedicated decades of service to the center.

The mosque described him as: “Another pillar, the foundation of our masjid, whose dedication, service, and love helped build and strengthen this community from the very beginning.”

Officials said Kazlha was among those who helped divert the attackers’ attention during the incident before police arrived.

Attack investigated as possible hate crime The Federal Bureau of Investigation and San Diego police are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

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FBI Special Agent Mark Remily confirmed one of the suspects left behind a manifesto, though investigators have not publicly disclosed details about its contents.

Reuters reported that “anti-Islamic writings” were allegedly found in a vehicle connected to the suspects.

Authorities said the mosque housed around 140 children at the time of the attack through the Bright Horizon Academy located within the Islamic center complex.

Police credited the quick actions of mosque staff, security personnel and lockdown procedures with preventing what could have become a much larger massacre.

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