(Bloomberg) -- Record flooding from king tides is inundating the California coast Wednesday, compounded by a Pacific storm that’s contributing to flight delays in San Francisco.

Tuesday’s high tide of 8.23 feet (2.51 meters) was the largest ever recorded in the city during the month of November. Wednesday’s high tide may surpass it, said Sebastian Westerink, a US National Weather Service meteorologist in Monterey.

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“Today and tomorrow around noon are going to be the worst,” Westerink said. “Then it is going to start lowering from there.”

About 145 flights through San Francisco International Airport were delayed Wednesday, according to FlightAware, a tracking site.

Flood warnings remain across San Francisco, much of the Bay Area and the Pacific coastline. Gauges on Wednesday in Santa Barbara and San Diego recorded their highest tides ever, the weather service said, breaking records set about a month ago.

Rough seas and dangerous swells have been spotted along California’s shores. Authorities in Marin County north of San Francisco issued a “shelter-in-place” order to residents in the Calles area of Stinson Beach as waves push past the beach. There’s also an evacuation warning in Stinson Beach — a community of 541 people — as large waves are expected through 2 p.m. local time.

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Evacuation warnings are in effect more than 300 miles (483 km) south in Ventura County. The alerts encompass waterfront neighborhoods recently fortified with protective berms.

California’s king tides, the highest predicted tides of the year, recur when the sun, moon and Earth align and the moon is closest to Earth. This year, they’re arriving after El Niño helped raise sea levels and powerful waves battered the state’s coastline, damaging roads and destroying homes.

Travel has become dangerous at times: King tides have forced road closures and shut down portions of the Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.

--With assistance from Todd Woody.

(Updates with flight delays in 4th paragraph. An earlier version corrected a detail involving Stinson Beach evacuation warning.)

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