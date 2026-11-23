(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is bracing for potentially historic coastal flooding this week as unusually high tides and an approaching storm threaten to inundate roads and low-lying neighborhoods during the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

The National Weather Service warned that water levels in San Francisco Bay could approach records set more than four decades ago, with the greatest flooding threat expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Forecasters said water could rise as much as 2.8 feet above ground level in vulnerable coastal areas, potentially forcing road closures and damaging infrastructure.

San Francisco International Airport is preparing for flooding that could disrupt travel during one of the busiest weeks of the year. Airport officials have cleared drainage areas, checked pumping stations and positioned sandbags and portable flood barriers in vulnerable locations, according to spokesperson Doug Yakel. The airport expects 6.7 million passengers between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, an 8% increase from last year.

“Even getting to the airport could be a challenge. We’re expecting a lot of road closures,” said Dylan Flynn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “And of course, it’s Thanksgiving week, so there’s higher flight traffic, and these tides happen at the worst possible time.”

The warnings come just days after a powerful storm flooded streets across San Francisco, stranding vehicles, forcing road closures and damaging businesses. Floodwaters spilled onto the Embarcadero near the famous Ferry Building, while the city’s drainage system was overwhelmed by heavy rainfall.

The threat extends along much of California’s coastline, with federal forecasters issuing coastal flood advisories and watches from Humboldt County in the north to Los Angeles County in the south. The National Weather Service warned that waves could reach 20 feet along parts of the Central Coast, while San Diego officials are reinforcing beach barriers and preparing for possible road closures.

A coastal flood warning covering the San Francisco and San Pablo Bay shorelines takes effect Monday at 6 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

The flooding threat stems from a combination of exceptionally high tides, known as king tides, storm surge and the expansion of seawater associated with unusually warm ocean conditions. The weather service said the combination could push water levels to heights rarely seen in the region.

At San Francisco’s tide gauge, water levels are forecast to reach 8.4 feet Tuesday morning and peak at 8.6 feet Wednesday at about 10:49 a.m., according to the weather service. The projections approach the record of 8.66 feet recorded in January 1983.

“The bay doesn’t get this high very often. It’s only happened a couple times in history,” Flynn said. “So yeah, this is a significant flooding threat.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie urged residents Friday to take the warnings seriously and consider avoiding nonessential travel from Monday afternoon through Wednesday, citing the potential for unprecedented flooding.

The storm is expected to bring periods of heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially worsening flooding as exceptionally high tides restrict drainage into the bay.

The weather service said the coastal flooding threat could persist through Thanksgiving, although rain is expected to taper off late Wednesday and conditions should remain mostly dry Thursday.

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