San Francisco hit by 3.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by two aftershocks

San Francisco hit by 3.7 magnitude earthquake, followed by two aftershocks

AP

  • A 3.7 magnitude earthquake hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday, followed by two aftershocks. No injuries or damage were reported. Mayor Daniel Lurie confirmed first responders were checking for damage, while authorities urged residents to prepare for larger quakes.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: An aerial view of San Francisco's Outdoor Public Warning System (OPWS) on December 06, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area and people reported feeling a quick jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at 7:02 a.m. Friday about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) northwest of San Francisco with a depth of 12 miles (19 kilometers).

A magnitude 2.5 aftershock centered in the same area on the San Andreas fault occurred at 9:39 a.m. and a magnitude of 3.0 at 10:48 a.m. Friday, according to the USGS.

People posted on social media that they were awakened by a quick, sharp motion.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said first responders were checking for any damage.

“We have also been sharing information and giving people the tools to protect themselves and their families in an event like this," he said in a statement.

Friday’s quake was “a reminder" to prepare emergency supplies and make plans in the event of a large, destructive earthquake, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said in a social media post.

The San Andreas fault has long been considered one of the most dangerous earthquake faults because of its length. At nearly 800 miles (1,287 kilometers) long, it cuts through California and is responsible for some of the largest shakers in state history.

