San Francisco train system halted due to technical glitch, leaves commuters stranded

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), which manages more than 170,000 riders daily, is experiencing technical glitch, leaving commuters stranded prior to the peak hour as the San Francisco Bay area’s biggest train system shut down the service on September 5 due to a computer equipment issue, Bloomberg reported.

BART's entire transit network shutdown was declared at around 5 am local time, according to a press release. There has not been any update on the service's restoration. It said that the commuters are being requested by the transit agency to take an alternative transportation options until it gets operational again.

"A computer equipment problem following network upgrade work is preventing the start of service this morning," The San Francisco Standard quoted the BART officials as saying in an email notification to riders. BART spokesperson Chris Filippi mentioned that there was no estimated time for the service to restart.

Previous issues with BART BART service has been interrupted multiple times over the past few months. Last week, passengers were stranded and had to take alternate routes after smoke filled the Transbay Tube due to overheated brakes, according to officials.

Photos and videos shared with ABC7 News captured the train filling with smoke around 5:30 pm under the Bay Bridge. Passengers dropped to the floor, many covering their noses as the train stopped. At Embarcadero Station, large crowds of commuters crowded the platform. Outside, San Francisco firefighters collaborated with Oakland crews on the other side of the tube. Officials said that the smoke was caused by overheated brakes, but there was no fire.

Lt. Mariano Elias with the San Francisco Fire Department mentioned, "What it ended up being was the brakes on a BART train heated up. It caught on fire and left residual smoke in the tube. Once we arrived, we determined there was no actual fire- traffic stopped in both directions unfortunately on a Friday commute. It wasn't good for those folks heading home."

North Tay, a resident and singer shared the experience, saying, “I was on the train station platform coming from North Berkeley. I made it to West Oakland. And then they told us to transfer to the Berryessa train. Then they ended up telling us that train was cancelled. They put us on a train for SFO airport. That train got canceled, too.”