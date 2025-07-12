San Joaquin County police arrest 8 people during gang-related kidnapping probe

San Joaquin County police have arrested eight people in an investigation into a gang-related kidnapping and torture, CBS News quoted officials as saying.

The police have executed five search warrants, which led to the arrest of eight people. During the arrest, police seized five handguns, an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, high-capacity magazines and more than $15,000 in cash.

Among the people who were arrested are Pavittar Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Arshpreet Singh, Amritpal Singh, Vishal, Gurtaj Singh, Manpreet Randhawa and Sarabjit Singh.

All eight suspects were booked into jail on various charges, including kidnapping, torture, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other firearms-related charges.

As per the report, the probe was part of the FBI's Summer Heat initiative, which targets violent offenders and gang members.

Apart from San Joaquin County police, the Stockton Police Department SWAT Team, Manteca Police Department SWAT Team, Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and the FBI SWAT Team assisted in the probe.

US issues advisory: A month ago, the US Consulate General in Guadalajara has issued a warning to Americans about the risks of using dating apps in Mexico, following reports of kidnappings.

US citizens were targeted by individuals they met on dating apps in areas like Puerto Vallarta and Nuevo Nayarit, reported Newsweek.

As per the Pew Research Centre, around three in 10 Americans have used a dating app, which has also led to an increase in scams and other crimes. This has highlighted the potential risks associated with online dating.

"Victims and their family members in the United States have at times been extorted for large sums of money to secure their release," the Newsweek quoted the security alert as saying.

"Travellers should use caution when meeting strangers; meet only in public places and avoid isolated locations, such as residences or hotel rooms, where crimes are most likely to occur," the alert said..