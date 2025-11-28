Sarah Beckstrom, National Guard member shot near White House, dies; shooter in serious condition

Updated28 Nov 2025, 05:40 AM IST
A day after the shooting near the White House, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members who were shot. He added that the shooter is in serious condition.

During the press conference, Trump stated he got to know about it prior to starting a video call with US troops to mark the Thanksgiving holiday. He described Beckstrom of West Virginia as “one of the guardsmen that we're talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person”, noting, “She's just passed away. She's no longer with us”.

While addressing troops, he said another soldier was “fighting for his life in very bad shape".

(This is a developing story. More to come)

