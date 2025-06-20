SAT Results 2025: Scores for June likely to be out soon. Here's how to check, other details

SAT Results 2025: The results for Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) 2025 held on June 7, are expected to be released today, June 20.

The SAT results are usually released within 2-4 weeks from the exam date. Hence, candidates who had taken the exam on June 7, can expect the results on June 20.

Candidates who took the exam before June 7, whether at school or independently, may already have access to their scores.

SAT Results 2025: How to check – a step-by-step guide The College Board handles and releases the SAT scores. Here are the steps through which students can check their results:

Visit the official College Board website.

Log in with your username and password.

Go to the SAT Scores section.

View your scores: Click on “View Details” or “Score Report” to see the breakdown for Reading & Writing and Math scores.

You can also download a PDF of the scores if needed What do after receiving your SAT scores? After receiving the SAT scores, students need to sent them to colleges using their respective College Board account.

In case an applicant did not select the colleges or recipients for the SAT scores to be sent to, or wants to add more, the student can send scores to additional institutions once they are available, mentions the College Board's website.

SAT score validity SAT scores are valid for a period of five years from the date of the exam.

For instance, for those candidates who took the exam on June 7 2025, the SAT scores will be valid approximately till June 7, 2030.

SAT score report A SAT score reports consist of the following information for its test takers:

Total score: It is the sum of the two Section Scores, and this score ranges from 400 to 1600.

