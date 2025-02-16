The 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) is set to be a grand affair, airing live on Sunday, February 16, instead of its usual Saturday slot. The three-hour special, titled "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration," will bring together a stellar lineup of former cast members, iconic hosts, and musical guests to commemorate the show’s half-century legacy.

A gathering of SNL legends The special will feature numerous SNL alumni who have shaped the show’s history. Confirmed appearances include: Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Molly Shannon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte.

Kenan Thompson, the show’s longest-running cast member Also, four of the original “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” will participate: Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman.

Hosts return Alongside SNL alumni, several notable past hosts will return for the milestone event. Comedy legends like Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Martin Short will be joined by high-profile figures such as: Scarlett Johansson, Kim Kardashian, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, John Mulaney, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, and Woody Harrelson.

Musical performances to look forward to The celebration wouldn’t be complete without musical acts. NBC has confirmed performances by: Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus.

How and where to watch the SNL50 special The highly-anticipated event will air live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center on Sunday (February 16) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

With a mix of comedy, nostalgia, and live performances, "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" promises to be an unforgettable tribute to one of television’s most enduring and influential sketch comedy shows.

