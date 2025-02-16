Saturday Night Live - 50th anniversary celebration: Who’s attending and how to watch live

  • Saturday Night Live is celebrating 50 years with a star-studded anniversary special on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET. The event will feature SNL legends, past hosts, and major musical acts, including Eddie Murphy, Chris Rock, Steve Martin, and Paul McCartney.

Published16 Feb 2025, 11:41 PM IST
NBC’s SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration will air live on Sunday, February 16, bringing together legendary SNL alumni, iconic hosts, and musical stars for a three-hour tribute to the show’s 50-year legacy.

The 50th anniversary of "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) is set to be a grand affair, airing live on Sunday, February 16, instead of its usual Saturday slot. The three-hour special, titled "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration," will bring together a stellar lineup of former cast members, iconic hosts, and musical guests to commemorate the show’s half-century legacy.

A gathering of SNL legends

The special will feature numerous SNL alumni who have shaped the show’s history. Confirmed appearances include: Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis, Molly Shannon, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and Will Forte.

Kenan Thompson, the show’s longest-running cast member

Also, four of the original “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” will participate: Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, and Laraine Newman.

Hosts return

Alongside SNL alumni, several notable past hosts will return for the milestone event. Comedy legends like Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Martin Short will be joined by high-profile figures such as: Scarlett Johansson, Kim Kardashian, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, John Mulaney, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, and Woody Harrelson.

Musical performances to look forward to

The celebration wouldn’t be complete without musical acts. NBC has confirmed performances by: Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Miley Cyrus.

How and where to watch the SNL50 special

The highly-anticipated event will air live from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center on Sunday (February 16) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Viewers can watch it on NBC or stream it on Peacock.

With a mix of comedy, nostalgia, and live performances, "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" promises to be an unforgettable tribute to one of television’s most enduring and influential sketch comedy shows.

