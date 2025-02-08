Saturday Night Live cast: These Hollywood legends are confirmed to feature on SNL 50; Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks and more

NBC has announced the guest lineup for Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary special. The SNL50 special episode is scheduled to air live on February 16 from the historic Studio 8H. The event will feature some of the most notable hosts, musical guests and comedians from the show’s legendary history.

The confirmed guest list includes Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny. Kardashian, who previously hosted an episode in 2021, will return alongside past SNL hosts Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Dave Chappelle, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro and Woody Harrelson, Us Weekly reported.

Some of the Five-Timers Club members, known for hosting multiple times, will also be part of the celebration. The list features John Mulaney, Martin Short, Steve Martin and Tom Hanks. Actress Scarlett Johansson is also expected to attend with her husband, Colin Jost.

SNL’s 50th anniversary will highlight iconic musical acts, including Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Backstreet Boys and Jelly Roll. The celebrations will start on February 14.

Other expected performances include Bonnie Raitt, the B-52s, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band. The SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall, which will be streamed live on Peacock, the publication added.

More stars are expected to be revealed in the coming days, making this anniversary one of the most exciting in SNL history.

Future of Saturday Night Live SNL creator Lorne Michaels, 80, has kept many details about the anniversary special under wraps. Although there was speculation about his retirement after SNL’s 50th season, Michaels confirmed in an interview that he has no immediate plans to step down, according to Us Weekly. He has also hinted at Tina Fey as a potential successor when the time comes.

