Saudi Crown Prince appreciates Trump's efforts in ‘achieving peace’, to boost US investments to $1 trillion

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday appreciated US President Donald Trump's efforts in ‘achieving peace’ in the world, and said that Saudi will invest up to $1 trillion in the United States.

The Crown Prince made the remark during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

"I believe, Mr. President, in today and tomorrow, we can announce that we are going to increase that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion for investment, real investment, and real opportunity in many areas — technology, AI, magnet etc," the prince said.

“Good, I like that very much,” Trump said.

"Now, you're saying to me now that the $600 billion will be $1 trillion?" Trump asked.

"Definitely," responded the Prince.

The Prince further stated that what Trump is creating is not only about opportunities for today, but it will affect American economy in next coming decades.

Mohammed bin Salman (MSB), as the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia is known, also praised Trump for his ‘efforts for peace’.

Warm welcome, praise Upon his arrival in Washington, Trump warmly welcomed Prince Mohammed at the White House for a ceremony.

“We have a extremely respected man in the Oval Office today…It's an honor to be your friend — and it's an honor that you're here."

Trump also called Mohammed bin Salman ‘a friend of mine for a very long time' and praised his father.

"I want to thank you because you've agreed to invest [more than] $600 billion into the United States... we appreciate it very much... What it really means for everybody that really counts is JOBS."

When you invest a trillion dollars, that's national security for us, too, said Trump, adding, “Because it creates jobs. It creates a lot of things. That's a real ally that will do that. It creates a lot of power for the United States.”

'Jamal Khashoggi's murder was a huge mistake' Saudi Crown Prince said the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was a ‘huge mistake’.

Prince Mohammed said of the murder — by Saudi agents — "it's painful and it's a huge mistake, and we are doing our best that this doesn't happen again."

However, Trump dismissed criticism of Crown Prince, saying ‘things happen’.