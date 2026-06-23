'Somebody knows something': Savannah fights back tears after note claimed Nancy Guthrie was dead

Television journalist Savannah Guthrie made an emotional appeal on live television after new information surfaced in the investigation into the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

During Tuesday's broadcast of the Today show, co-host Craig Melvin introduced a report about fresh developments in the case.

"This morning NBC News is reporting new information about one of the notes sent to multiple media outlets," Melvin said during the programme's 8 a.m. hour before the show aired a segment on the investigation.

Note Claimed Missing Woman Had Died

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What new information has emerged in the Nancy Guthrie case? ⌵ New information indicates a ransom note was sent, claiming Nancy Guthrie had died shortly after her abduction, which has shifted the investigation focus. 2 Why did Savannah Guthrie emotionally appeal for help during the Today show? ⌵ Savannah Guthrie made an emotional appeal to the public, expressing her family's agony over her mother's disappearance and urging anyone with information to come forward. 3 How many ransom notes have been linked to Nancy Guthrie's abduction? ⌵ At least two ransom notes have been reported, with the first demanding payment and the second claiming that Nancy Guthrie had died. 4 Should people contact authorities if they have information about Nancy Guthrie? ⌵ Yes, anyone with any information, no matter how small, is encouraged to contact authorities, as a $1 million reward has been offered by her family for relevant leads. 5 What is the current status of the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance? ⌵ The investigation remains active and ongoing, with authorities still seeking answers and no suspects identified months after her disappearance.

According to NBC News, a second message sent days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance claimed that she had died. Citing three people familiar with the matter, the report said the note contained no apology and did not request payment in exchange for the release of her body.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie case: Investigators say note claiming she died came from abductors

NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz noted that despite the latest development, "There is still no major update or break in the case."

After the report concluded, Melvin turned to Guthrie and praised her resilience.

"The bravery and courage with which you have done this job every day since that happened, nothing short of remarkable," he told her.

'I Wanted To Beg People To Come Forward' Seated alongside co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager, Carson Daly, Melvin and Al Roker, Guthrie became visibly emotional as she addressed viewers.

"I love you guys, and I love this place," she said while wiping away tears. "This is unusual and unprecedented — to say the least — to be sitting here."

The 54-year-old journalist clarified that she was not involved in NBC News' reporting on her mother's abduction and did not have additional information regarding the latest developments.

"But I can't pretend I'm not here," she added. “And so since I am, I wanted to just take the opportunity to ask people, really to beg people, to come forward. Somebody knows something.”

'We Are In Agony And We Cannot Be At Peace' Guthrie spoke about the emotional toll the case has taken on her family, including her sister Annie and brother Camron.

"This is a new story that today is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day. And we are in agony and we cannot be at peace."

She acknowledged the challenge of returning to work while dealing with the uncertainty surrounding her mother's disappearance.

"So no matter how much I try to come out here every day and to smile and find that joy — and I will, I promise I will — this is a moment to tell you that we need your help. We're begging for your help. And I'm not gonna miss that opportunity."

Family Offers $1 Million Reward Guthrie also reminded viewers that her family has offered a $1 million reward for information that could help locate her mother.

"So please, if you're watching, no matter how small, the reward is there," she said. "You can tell us. It can be anonymous. Please do the right thing for us, for our family, for our children. We love our mom, and we'll never stop looking for her ever."

Investigation Continues Months After Disappearance Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1. The investigation is being conducted by the Pima County Sheriff's Department in collaboration with the FBI. Months after her disappearance, authorities have not announced any suspects.

Speaking about the emotional burden she continues to carry, Guthrie said, "It’s always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home."

She added, "Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together. I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness and we can hold our joy. And if you don’t believe it, just watch me."