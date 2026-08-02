Savannah Guthrie makes emotional plea as mother Nancy remains missing after six months: ‘Please bring her home’

Six months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home outside Tucson, Arizona, her daughter, broadcaster Savannah Guthrie, has made an emotional public appeal for information as investigators released ransom notes in the hope that someone will recognize the writing style of the suspected kidnapper.

Saturday marked six months since Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1. No arrests have been made, and investigators continue to pursue multiple leads while urging the public to come forward with any information.

"Six months ago, someone took her out of her bed in the dead of night," Guthrie wrote. "We have lived every moment, every breath, and every heartbeat in agony and despair ever since."

She said her family spends every day searching for answers and appealed directly to anyone who may know something about the case.

"We are begging for help. We are desperate. We need someone to come forward. Someone knows something. Someone recognizes the writing in the ransom demand notes," she wrote, adding that anonymous tips and a reward remain available.

Guthrie also urged people not to treat the case as entertainment, saying, "If you are following this story for entertainment or for profit, you are not on her side."

Authorities release ransom notes On August 1, the Pima County Sheriff's Department publicly released one of the ransom notes sent during the investigation, saying officials hope its distinctive language and writing style may be recognized by someone familiar with the author.

Investigators said the linguistic characteristics of the notes could provide important clues about the writer's identity.

The FBI has not publicly confirmed whether both ransom messages received during the investigation have been authenticated.

What the ransom notes said The first ransom note, sent on February 2, claimed Nancy Guthrie was alive but frightened.

The writer demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency, warning that the ransom amount would increase if payment was delayed. The note also threatened to kill Guthrie if the money was not paid, stating:

"Your mother is aware of this and her life is in your hands."

A second note, sent on February 6, claimed Nancy Guthrie had died shortly after the kidnapping.

"She is buried in nature now," the note stated, before ending with the message, "We are truly sorry."

Investigators believe the wording and writing style may help identify the author.

Doorbell camera reveals possible planning The sheriff's office also disclosed new details from the investigation, saying two videos recovered from Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera may have been recorded on different days.

Authorities believe the footage suggests an unidentified man may have conducted surveillance or prepared for the abduction before carrying it out.

Earlier surveillance footage released by the FBI showed a masked individual believed to have tampered with the home's doorbell camera by blocking it with a plant. Authorities described the individual as a man approximately 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 metres) tall.

Investigators seek new leads Authorities are asking the public to report anyone who:

-Recognizes the wording or writing style in the ransom notes.

-Behaved unusually around the time of the kidnapping.

-Suddenly changed their appearance.

-Left the Tucson area unexpectedly.

-Displayed an unusual interest—or lack of interest—in the case.

Investigators said they continue to pursue every available forensic and technological lead but emphasized that community assistance remains essential.

Investigation remains unresolved Despite six months of investigation, several key questions remain unanswered, including how many people were involved in the abduction and whether Nancy Guthrie was targeted by someone she knew.

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